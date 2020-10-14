SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK!

Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain breaks down the pro-war propaganda in the latest revelations about the supposed Syrian chemical attack...



"Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW defends Syria report as whistleblower claims bias



"The head of the world's chemical weapons watchdog said Monday he stands by a report on an alleged attack in Syria despite leaked documents casting doubt on its conclusions. The Wikileaks website published an email over the weekend from a member of the team that investigated the attack in the town of Douma in April 2018 that accused the body of covering up discrepancies.



"Russia and its allies have seized on the email and an earlier document which both question the conclusion by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in March 2019 that chlorine was used in Douma, likely dropped from aircraft.



"Britain, France and the United States unleashed missile attacks on three suspected chemical weapons facilities run by President Bashar al-Assad's regime after the attack.



"It is in the nature of any thorough inquiry for individuals in a team to express subjective views," OPCW Director General Fernando Arias said in a speech to the body's annual meeting in The Hague.



"While some of these diverse views continue to circulate in some public discussion forums, I would like to reiterate that I stand by the independent, professional conclusion" of the probe.



Just nine days after the attack on Douma, with the OPCW inspectors still held back by Russian and Syrian officials, CBS News' Seth Doane made it into the town and to the very house where the suspected chemical attack took place.



"All of a sudden some gas spread around us," one neighbor told Doane. "We couldn't breathe, it smelled like chlorine."