© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Words From The Lord: We're at the "FINISH LINE!!" - "STAND STRONG" - "NOW IS THE TIME" - "YOU WILL SEE DEMON MANIFESTATION IN HUMANS" - "LAPALMA *IS* THE FIERY KICKOFF EVENT"!! (Confirmation!!)
Follow
1
Share
Report
403 views • November 07, 2021
THE FINISH LINE – Terri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-finish-line-terri-hennessey
Gonna Fly Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOyHMftfbGA
Gonna Fly Now - Lyrics
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=lyrics+gonna+fly+now&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
STAND STRONG – Judy Reynolds
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/stand-strong-judy-reynolds
Word: Yes he is scared
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWrJKQshv0I
PROPHECY,YOU WILL SEE DEMON MANIFESTATION IN HUMANS , SATAN HAS BLINDED THE WORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5QSzH0v3TM
'Six minutes, six days or six weeks': Biden vows infrastructure deal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JtZ1e78ITE
Amazing Revelation From Jesus Regarding Bidens 666, Plus Other Encouraging Words From The Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yud5j9Wd_LA
More info that I forgot to share in my last video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1bu665KAHg
ALMOST HOME!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JySh7cILivs
The Longest Lunar Eclipse of the 21st Century - November 18-19, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DrS8Scpt5U
Partial lunar eclipse overnight on November 18 for North America
https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/partial-lunar-eclipse-november-19-2021/
WARNlNG! POTENTIAL "EVENT" COULD TAKE PLACE ON 11/9...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPyd-FIRegA
TRAVIS SCOTT'S ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL IN HOUSTON TURNS DEADLY! AT LEAST EIGHT DEAD! JESUIT 112 GEMATRIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8r9tG0tENYo
8 Dead, 300 Injured, 11 Hospitalized at Travis Scott, Texas Astroworld Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82ELKY_6L5A
One world religion is closer than you think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mWCNVFPTeg
Antichrist Barack Obama Is The First Person Shown At Colin Powell Funeral! Remember He Died On 10/18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dbjX_9lP-k
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-finish-line-terri-hennessey
Gonna Fly Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOyHMftfbGA
Gonna Fly Now - Lyrics
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=lyrics+gonna+fly+now&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
STAND STRONG – Judy Reynolds
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/stand-strong-judy-reynolds
Word: Yes he is scared
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWrJKQshv0I
PROPHECY,YOU WILL SEE DEMON MANIFESTATION IN HUMANS , SATAN HAS BLINDED THE WORLD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5QSzH0v3TM
'Six minutes, six days or six weeks': Biden vows infrastructure deal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JtZ1e78ITE
Amazing Revelation From Jesus Regarding Bidens 666, Plus Other Encouraging Words From The Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yud5j9Wd_LA
More info that I forgot to share in my last video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1bu665KAHg
ALMOST HOME!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JySh7cILivs
The Longest Lunar Eclipse of the 21st Century - November 18-19, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DrS8Scpt5U
Partial lunar eclipse overnight on November 18 for North America
https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/partial-lunar-eclipse-november-19-2021/
WARNlNG! POTENTIAL "EVENT" COULD TAKE PLACE ON 11/9...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPyd-FIRegA
TRAVIS SCOTT'S ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL IN HOUSTON TURNS DEADLY! AT LEAST EIGHT DEAD! JESUIT 112 GEMATRIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8r9tG0tENYo
8 Dead, 300 Injured, 11 Hospitalized at Travis Scott, Texas Astroworld Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82ELKY_6L5A
One world religion is closer than you think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mWCNVFPTeg
Antichrist Barack Obama Is The First Person Shown At Colin Powell Funeral! Remember He Died On 10/18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dbjX_9lP-k
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.