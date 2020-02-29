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Close and Open | Nine's Word Pleiadian Message
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23 views • February 29, 2020
Weekly message from the League of Light for February 27, 2020
Summary: You could continue feeling sorry for yourself, nursing an old wound or skirting around an uncomfortable memory. Aren’t you finished with that cup of bitter dregs, though? See what the tea leaves reveal, now that you’ve taken in the realization you’ve been served. Your soul has perfection in mind for you, and a perfect plan for your journey in grace. In an elegant move, you reduce the dust of neglected past experience into nothingness. Free of the past, you are free to the future. Reflect on this moment, relish it, and feel your essence become magnified.
Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
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https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Summary: You could continue feeling sorry for yourself, nursing an old wound or skirting around an uncomfortable memory. Aren’t you finished with that cup of bitter dregs, though? See what the tea leaves reveal, now that you’ve taken in the realization you’ve been served. Your soul has perfection in mind for you, and a perfect plan for your journey in grace. In an elegant move, you reduce the dust of neglected past experience into nothingness. Free of the past, you are free to the future. Reflect on this moment, relish it, and feel your essence become magnified.
Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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