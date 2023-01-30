Katherine Watt Exposes DOD 'Kill Box' Against Humanity

On January 24, 2023 a press conference took place discussing the ongoing military deployment of bioweapons.





Katherine Watt, Pennsylvania paralegal and law researcher shares her findings.

bailiwicknews.substack.com





Department of Defense (DoD) & World Health Organization (WHO) intend to do is to set up the entire world as their geographic terrain.

Target: Global population

Duration: Permanent

Weapons:

i) Informational (propaganda & censorship)

ii) Psychological (fear & terrorism)

iii) chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (referred to as pharmaceuticals & vaccines but in fact are toxins & pathogens)





Compliance coercion mechanisms used to control businesses & individuals to comply in exchange for freedom.





