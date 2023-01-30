Katherine Watt Exposes DOD 'Kill Box' Against Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On January 24, 2023 a press conference took place discussing the ongoing military deployment of bioweapons.
Katherine Watt, Pennsylvania paralegal and law researcher shares her findings.
bailiwicknews.substack.com
Department of Defense (DoD) & World Health Organization (WHO) intend to do is to set up the entire world as their geographic terrain.
Target: Global population
Duration: Permanent
Weapons:
i) Informational (propaganda & censorship)
ii) Psychological (fear & terrorism)
iii) chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (referred to as pharmaceuticals & vaccines but in fact are toxins & pathogens)
Compliance coercion mechanisms used to control businesses & individuals to comply in exchange for freedom.
A Warrior Calls:
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?