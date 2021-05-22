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The Old Devils Are At It Again... The Never Ending War on Humanity
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182 views • May 22, 2021
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Controlled Demolition of The American Empire on Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Controlled-Demolition-of-the-American-Empire-Audiobook/B093RX2LTH
Intro vid: The Old Devils Are At It Again: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395810786422005761
12 Alberta front-line workers to be in the stands for Game 1 of Edmonton Oilers playoffs: https://globalnews.ca/news/7877071/edmonton-oilers-winnipeg-jets-fans-in-stands-game-1/
Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
COVID Vaccine Deaths Reported to CDC Equal to ALL Vaccine Death Reports Over Last 20 Years: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/covid-vaers-data-reports-vaccine-deaths/
Government Plan To Kill With Covid-19 Vaccine Aired On TV In 2009: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jQLljSlC9xx/
1,000 Lawyers and 10,000 Doctors Have Filed a Lawsuit for Violations of the Nuremberg Code: https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/
ONLY 5K OUT OF 90MIL AFRICANS HAVE OPTED FOR THE POISON JABS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJMPBliYrDl6/
Facebook Labels 100% Facts About Vaccine Company Corruption as ‘Misinformation’:https://thefreethoughtproject.com/facebook-labeling-100-facts-about-vaccine-company-corruption-as-misinformation/?fbclid=IwAR3upL94iw2_afXZXQyKXDdAbhDTf-D9K1LcoQkyqkppmYJ5yi3t6A4ZTEk
I just found another little girl I want to adopt!!!: (video) https://twitter.com/i/status/1395500394885914628
What can happen if kids want a COVID vaccine — but parents refuse? Experts weigh in:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article251385583.html
Time for Nova Scotia parents to wake up: (video) https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1395103177633148929
Man runs DEWALT STUD FINDER and a COMPASS over his arm where he got his covid shot.: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/T6HuvspPqtoT/
Been vaxxed? Keep on moving. We don't want your business. You are a threat to our safety:(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cthiKoVk55iq/
IT’S THE PRIVACY, STUPID!: https://twitter.com/i/status/1395457183366754304
Privacy coin Monero pumps 31% amid US taxation plans: https://cointelegraph.com/news/privacy-coin-monero-pumps-31-amid-us-taxation-plans
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
TDV NFT auction: https://dollarvigilante.com/nft
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy NFTs: https://rarible.com/dollarvigilante
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire on Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Controlled-Demolition-of-the-American-Empire-Audiobook/B093RX2LTH
Intro vid: The Old Devils Are At It Again: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1395810786422005761
12 Alberta front-line workers to be in the stands for Game 1 of Edmonton Oilers playoffs: https://globalnews.ca/news/7877071/edmonton-oilers-winnipeg-jets-fans-in-stands-game-1/
Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
COVID Vaccine Deaths Reported to CDC Equal to ALL Vaccine Death Reports Over Last 20 Years: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/covid-vaers-data-reports-vaccine-deaths/
Government Plan To Kill With Covid-19 Vaccine Aired On TV In 2009: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jQLljSlC9xx/
1,000 Lawyers and 10,000 Doctors Have Filed a Lawsuit for Violations of the Nuremberg Code: https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/
ONLY 5K OUT OF 90MIL AFRICANS HAVE OPTED FOR THE POISON JABS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJMPBliYrDl6/
Facebook Labels 100% Facts About Vaccine Company Corruption as ‘Misinformation’:https://thefreethoughtproject.com/facebook-labeling-100-facts-about-vaccine-company-corruption-as-misinformation/?fbclid=IwAR3upL94iw2_afXZXQyKXDdAbhDTf-D9K1LcoQkyqkppmYJ5yi3t6A4ZTEk
I just found another little girl I want to adopt!!!: (video) https://twitter.com/i/status/1395500394885914628
What can happen if kids want a COVID vaccine — but parents refuse? Experts weigh in:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article251385583.html
Time for Nova Scotia parents to wake up: (video) https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1395103177633148929
Man runs DEWALT STUD FINDER and a COMPASS over his arm where he got his covid shot.: (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/T6HuvspPqtoT/
Been vaxxed? Keep on moving. We don't want your business. You are a threat to our safety:(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cthiKoVk55iq/
IT’S THE PRIVACY, STUPID!: https://twitter.com/i/status/1395457183366754304
Privacy coin Monero pumps 31% amid US taxation plans: https://cointelegraph.com/news/privacy-coin-monero-pumps-31-amid-us-taxation-plans
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