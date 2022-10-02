02/10/2022 China Insight

On February 9, the CCP government of Baise City, Guangxi announced 180 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 CCP virus infections. Under the lockdown, military control was imposed upon BaiSe city, the freedom of citizens was restricted, and only police cars were allowed on the road.On February 9, Hong Kong citizens lined up overnight for nucleic acid testing. Hong Kong, after losing its freedom, democracy, and legal system, is no different from other cities in mainland China under the ruling of the Central Government of the Communist China.The CCP’s community modular management model is designed to isolate and monitor people in a grid. The video shows a community campaign promoting the CCP Government’s policy of banning fireworks.On February 7, Zhengzhou, Henan Province. After the Spring Festival, the Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, known as the “world’s largest hospital”, was crowded with people like a train station during the Spring Festival holiday.There are many patients queuing outside the treatment hall, and the security guards are calling for reinforcements to maintain order.On February 2, Chinese investors who invested in mines in Zambia were forcibly robbed of their construction sand by local chiefs. When overseas Chinese are treated unfairly in foreign countries, they will not have their country’s support as portrayed in CCP propaganda. On the contrary, the CCP does not really care about the interests of ordinary Chinese. Chinese ≠ Chinese Communist Party.February 8, Wuhan, Hubei. Near the First Road in Jinronggang (Financial port), shared-bicycles have piled up. “Occupying” zebra crossings, “surrounding” traffic lights, pedestrians crossing the road was like participating in an “obstacle race”. #urban road managementOn February 9, communist China’s economy withered, there might be another wave of store closures after the spring festival.On February 9, in a village producing clothes with cheap labor in Guangdong, tens of thousands of people wandered here everyday waiting for factory recruitment.On February 7, Pei County, Jiangsu Province. The employees of the Civil Affairs Bureau went to work on the first day after the Spring Festival. Unexpectedly, there were too many divorce applications that it overloaded the system and caused the system to crush.February 8, Henan. After the Spring Festival, parents left their hometown to work in another place, and the child was left behind at the house door, crying out loud.