How wireless radiation damages us.

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Proximity to cell towers:
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/sebastopol/#death
https://mdsafetech.org/cell-tower-health-effects/
Fire Fighters:
https://ehtrust.org/firefighter-unions-opposing-cell-towers/
https://ehtrust.org/cell-towers-and-cell-antennae/compilation-of-research-studies-on-cell-tower-radiation-and-health/
Smart meters:
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-fires-and-explosions/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXixMrlPkUo
Reg depression
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26300312/?fbclid=IwAR2fOUOF6oc-mFqnIXlEzTgGtYFHAO7JBIXvidbZ_0OealKUqKpBFQ3e8ighttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK0AliMe-KA
Childhood Leukemia:
https://bioinitiative.org/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/sec12_2012_Evidence_%20Childhood_Cancers.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3itZn4JAH8--eFiS2WeuSau7atyJmt2upc22TffNJWiGZpxsi4R5pq9D4
https://ehtrust.org/new-systematic-review-magnetic-electromagnetic-fields-associated-with-childhood-cancer-leukemia/
https://ehtrust.org/peer-reviewed-research-studies-on-wi-fi/
Sharon Goldberg:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiVE6...
Dr. Deira Davis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDC...