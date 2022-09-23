How wireless radiation damages us.

Proximity to cell towers:
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/sebastopol/#death
https://mdsafetech.org/cell-tower-health-effects/
Fire Fighters:
https://ehtrust.org/firefighter-unions-opposing-cell-towers/
https://ehtrust.org/cell-towers-and-cell-antennae/compilation-of-research-studies-on-cell-tower-radiation-and-health/
Smart meters:
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-fires-and-explosions/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXixMrlPkUo
Reg depression
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26300312/?fbclid=IwAR2fOUOF6oc-mFqnIXlEzTgGtYFHAO7JBIXvidbZ_0OealKUqKpBFQ3e8ighttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK0AliMe-KA
Childhood Leukemia:
https://bioinitiative.org/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/sec12_2012_Evidence_%20Childhood_Cancers.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3itZn4JAH8--eFiS2WeuSau7atyJmt2upc22TffNJWiGZpxsi4R5pq9D4
https://ehtrust.org/new-systematic-review-magnetic-electromagnetic-fields-associated-with-childhood-cancer-leukemia/
https://ehtrust.org/peer-reviewed-research-studies-on-wi-fi/
Sharon Goldberg:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiVE6...
Dr. Deira Davis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDC...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.