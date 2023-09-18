Don't forget! is the warning of this sermon as Dr. Philip Woodley expounds Psalm 106, showing the danger of forgetting God. Psalm 106 contains 25 sins and 15 aspects of God's nature and actions. Not remembering God's goodness, the Jews fell into myriad sins and angered God, allowing Him to let Isarael's enemies rule over them. Many of us today are making the same mistakes. Therefore, Don't Forget!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.