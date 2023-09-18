Don't forget! is the warning of this sermon as Dr. Philip Woodley expounds Psalm 106, showing the danger of forgetting God. Psalm 106 contains 25 sins and 15 aspects of God's nature and actions. Not remembering God's goodness, the Jews fell into myriad sins and angered God, allowing Him to let Isarael's enemies rule over them. Many of us today are making the same mistakes. Therefore, Don't Forget!

