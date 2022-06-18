The Senior CCP’s Officials Did Not Take the Vaccines or Nucleic Acids, but Forces the Vaccine and Nucleic Acid Tests to Mutilate Ordinary People

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https://gnews.org/post/p61t2d14
Too many people have been fooled by CCP into willingly taking herbs that are not at all appropriate for the new coronavirus and getting vaccines that are harmful to their bodies. It’s really sad that so many humans accept something that is so obviously not good for them, even animals won’t accept it. Many of the executives working at Greenland Group did not get the vaccine, but the people under them did, which means that in the future, those people who did not get the vaccine may also hate those superiors who know the inside story.