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What's the Point? | Nine's Path Pleiadian Message | Jan. 20
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26 views • January 20, 2020
Midweek update from Nines' Path for January 20, 2020.
"You can choose to follow the program, of course, and to go further into the mad pursuit of point-making. If you do, realize that the sword cuts both ways."
Twice a week, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
"You can choose to follow the program, of course, and to go further into the mad pursuit of point-making. If you do, realize that the sword cuts both ways."
Twice a week, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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