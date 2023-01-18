Today He Died in Helicopter Crash - Back in June 2022, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denis Monastyrsky, wished Putin death.

ack in June 2022, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denis Monastyrsky, wished Putin death...

Today he died in the helicopter crash in Kiev.

-

I also want to post the following info that I found.

Translation of JokerDNR's post (https://t.me/JokerDPR/320):

I will answer you all, my faithful followers, what happened today in Brovary. The Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has long known that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is selling Western weapons that come to Ukraine in the form of assistance in favor of third countries, and this process is directly supervised by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov. By the way, this information has already surfaced somewhere. The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wanted their share and began to collect data through their structural units, which are associated with intelligence and outdoors. As a result of this, they managed to obtain evidence and blackmail began. The military commanders promised a share to the police leadership and the first tranche was paid. But it was pointless and unprofitable to pay further. Plus, the audacity of the Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who climbed into the wrong garden, strained the military elite. And today the day has come when the guys from the GUR were able to demonstrate their skills. But that's not all. The sanction for this was personally given by Yermak, who is also in the subject in secret from the supreme narcissistic clown Zelebobik.