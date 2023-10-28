America Can Provide Israel Moral Support - More Important than Military or Financial Support

RealAmericasVoice: U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says Israeli citizens tell him that the most important thing America can do is provide them with verbal support.
Something America Can Provide to Israel that's More Important Than Military or Financial Support
"I literally had someone from Israel come in and say 'We are not so concerned with having one of the United States aircraft carriers parked out there in the Mediterranean,'" Rosendale said. "It may cause us more problems."
