Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America Can Provide Israel Moral Support - More Important than Military or Financial Support
channel image
GalacticStorm
2168 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published Saturday

RealAmericasVoice: U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says Israeli citizens tell him that the most important thing America can do is provide them with verbal support.


Something America Can Provide to Israel that's More Important Than Military or Financial Support


"I literally had someone from Israel come in and say 'We are not so concerned with having one of the United States aircraft carriers parked out there in the Mediterranean,'" Rosendale said. "It may cause us more problems."


Watch LIVE➡️bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v3s2fnd-grant-stinchfield-tonight-10-27-23.html

Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket