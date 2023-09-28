Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 11, 2023

Episode 2104 - Did the shot sterilize millions of women? NM Governor voids the second amendment. Energy is the ultimate control mechanism. Dating is Walking through the Valley of the shadow of witches! Immigrant gangs running wild in the USA. Who owns your utility company? Plus much more. This is a high energy must listen show!
