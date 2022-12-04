⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, December 4, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(4 November 2022)





Part 1 (read Part 2 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5276))





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops are carrying out successful offensive actions near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 6 AFU armoured fighting vehicles have been eliminated as a result of the Russian troops' fire and actions in this direction.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU attempted to break through Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of active actions by Russian troops, the enemy unit has been forced into the minefield and destroyed by artillery fire.





◽️The attacks by the AFU towards Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic) have ended unsuccessfully. The enemy, with considerable losses, has driven back to their initial positions by attack aircraft and artillery fire. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen killed, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 3 pickup trucks.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, army air strikes, artillery fire, tanks and heavy firing systems at the AFU's positions near Novosyolovskoye have thwarted an attempt by the enemy to attack towards Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic). An attempt to attack Russian military positions near Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), has been thwarted as a result of a fire attack on a concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment near Kislovka. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pick-up trucks and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, 2 AFU company tactical groups unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian positions towards Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka and Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of Russian artillery strikes, the attack has been repelled and the enemy has been pushed back to its initial position.





💥The attack by 2 attack groups of the AFU towards Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) has been disrupted by a fire strike near Serebryanskoye lesnichestvo and decisive actions of the Russian troops. In addition, three AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy's losses amounted to over 80 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 1 armoured vehicle.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 69 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 187 areas.





💥A temporary location of a Ukrainian nationalist group has been hit near Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Grigorovka and Markovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The AFU artillery weapons depot has been destroyed near Novoalexandrovka (Zaporozhye region). An oil depot near Shevchenkovo (Kharkov region), which was used to supply fuel for military equipment of the AFU in Kupyansk direction, has been destroyed.

Part 2 (read Part 1 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5275))

✈️The AFU Su-25 aircraft has been shot down by Russian Air Force fighter aircraft near Kransnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by air defence means near Zhytlovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Goncharovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromayorskoye, Kirillovka, Nikolskoye, Novotroitskoye, Blagoveshchenka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Yagodnoye (Kharkov Region).





◽️In addition, five HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Dolina and Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye region). 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Skadovsk (Kherson region), and Ukrainka (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 337 airplanes and 178 helicopters, 2,618 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 air defence missile systems, 6,983 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 909 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,653 fiel artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,463 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.



