16 Minutes Musical Meditation to Detox Negativity | Morning Energy Cleanse & Deep Relaxation

Start your day with this powerful 16-minute musical meditation designed to release negativity, calm your mind, boost positive energy, and reset your emotions. This soothing sound therapy helps you detox stress, anxiety, overthinking, and mental fatigue, allowing you to feel peaceful, refreshed, and focused.
🎧 Use headphones for best results
🌞 Benefits of this Morning Meditation:
✔ Detox negative thoughts
✔ Reduce stress & anxiety
✔ Improve focus & clarity
✔ Boost positive vibrations
✔ Deep relaxation & emotional healing
✔ Peaceful start to your day
🧘♂️ Best time to listen:
Morning • Before Work • During Meditation • Yoga • Sleep • Study • Stress Relief
👉 Make this a daily habit for life-changing results.
