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Drs Tom Cowan & Andrew Kaufman Response to Dr. Mercola's Recent Statement on if SARS-COV-2 is a Real Virus
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184 views • January 23, 2022
Drs Tom Cowan & Andrew Kaufman Response to Dr. Mercola's Recent Statement on if SARS-COV-2 is a Real Virus
In this webinar, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and I discussed Dr. Mercola's recent statement on SARS-COV-2. You can read Dr. Mercola’s original statement here: https://chironreturn.org/documents/mercola-sars-cov-real.pdf
Here are the additional links referenced during the discussion:
- Virus Isolation - Is It Real? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
- An Open Letter to Dr. Mercola - https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/open-letter-to-dr-mercola-january-17-2022/
- What is a Virus? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA
Q: How embarrassing must it be to have a degree in virology! What next? A PhD in little green men?
A: The next level have always been a PhD in Gender Studies.
In the words of Kary Mullis, Nobel prize winner, inventor of PCR, in respect to the AIDS fraud (whom is also not so innocent of germ theory transgressions) "stop the funding and the AIDS epidemic will end tomorrow" (to paraphrase) - The myth of the pathogenic virus has to be upheld at all costs . Big Bav & Evils Pharma's future depends on it.
I'm pretty convinced that Virology is a fraud, but I do not think Genetic Modification is. The reason I mention Genetic Modification is because, they often say "Viral Vectors" are used to deliver pieces of DNA/RNA. The question is what are these "Viral Vectors", I'm not implying these are the same as "disease causing Viruses" in virology, but perhaps something synthetic? Maybe they always had these "Viral Vectors" in Vaccines and the primary purpose of Vaccines have always been genetic modification. And virology was invented as a cover for vaccines and these "Viral Vectors"
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/85umJPUH6QdJ/
In this webinar, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and I discussed Dr. Mercola's recent statement on SARS-COV-2. You can read Dr. Mercola’s original statement here: https://chironreturn.org/documents/mercola-sars-cov-real.pdf
Here are the additional links referenced during the discussion:
- Virus Isolation - Is It Real? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
- An Open Letter to Dr. Mercola - https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/open-letter-to-dr-mercola-january-17-2022/
- What is a Virus? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA
Q: How embarrassing must it be to have a degree in virology! What next? A PhD in little green men?
A: The next level have always been a PhD in Gender Studies.
In the words of Kary Mullis, Nobel prize winner, inventor of PCR, in respect to the AIDS fraud (whom is also not so innocent of germ theory transgressions) "stop the funding and the AIDS epidemic will end tomorrow" (to paraphrase) - The myth of the pathogenic virus has to be upheld at all costs . Big Bav & Evils Pharma's future depends on it.
I'm pretty convinced that Virology is a fraud, but I do not think Genetic Modification is. The reason I mention Genetic Modification is because, they often say "Viral Vectors" are used to deliver pieces of DNA/RNA. The question is what are these "Viral Vectors", I'm not implying these are the same as "disease causing Viruses" in virology, but perhaps something synthetic? Maybe they always had these "Viral Vectors" in Vaccines and the primary purpose of Vaccines have always been genetic modification. And virology was invented as a cover for vaccines and these "Viral Vectors"
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/85umJPUH6QdJ/
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