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ALERT! Top Texas Medical Professor Warns Of Trumoil
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1910 views • July 26, 2021
Texas A&M professor of medicine Dr. Peter McCullough warns "Three to five years of turmoil ahead", says "I personally think that something has gone very wrong in the world. The whole medical bio-scientific underpinnings have been broken. We’re off our moorings".
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