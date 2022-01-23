A Doctor Tells a Girl Not To Get Jabbed Because Information Is Out and All Vaccination Will Stop.

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01/18/2022 A British girl had lumps on her head after first jab. She called the NHS and was told there is information that all vaccination will stop and she shouldn’t take jabs any more. The doctor also advises her 22 years old sister not to take the booster either.