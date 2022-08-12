American military aid to Ukraine ends up on Darknet

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RT
August 10, 2022
US-made switchblade kamikaze drones seem to be available for purchase on the online black market, Darknet. The drones, among other weapons, have been put up for sale after hundreds of them were delivered by the Pentagon to Ukraine. RT’s Maria Finoshina investigates.
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