Matt Walsh: Barack Obama has finally come out as gay, it seems

The Matt Walsh Show
Barack Obama has finally come out as gay. At least that must be what he's saying, because he says that the books that are being challenged in schools are the ones that shaped his life...
BUT the ONLY books that anyone on the right is challenging are PORNOGRAPHIC BOOKS books about GAY SEX.
@MattWalshShow
https://twitter.com/MattWalshShow/status/1681392253237854223?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.