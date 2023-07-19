Create New Account
Matt Walsh: Barack Obama has finally come out as gay, it seems
The Matt Walsh Show

Barack Obama has finally come out as gay. At least that must be what he's saying, because he says that the books that are being challenged in schools are the ones that shaped his life...

BUT the ONLY books that anyone on the right is challenging are PORNOGRAPHIC BOOKS books about GAY SEX.

@MattWalshShow

https://twitter.com/MattWalshShow/status/1681392253237854223?s=20

