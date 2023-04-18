IT'S JUST HORRIBLE

DOCTOR JOHN CAMPBELL'S 2020 MISINFORMATION HAS COME BACK TO ROOST.
HE BELIEVED THE LIE. THEN TOLD EVERYONE.
IT’S IMPORTANT TO NOT THINK FOR YOURSELF AND LET THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION DO THE THINKING FOR YOU! The WHO is ABSOLUTELY NOT CORRUPT AT ALL.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.