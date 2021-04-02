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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0262 - Larry Eugene Brown - Report on Harris' conviction
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1 view • April 02, 2021
Matthews, Shakel, and Harris were driving around, when they spotted Larry walking along the road to the bus stop, and decided to rob him. He was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, and robbed of his wallet containing $3, and a few personal items worth $100.
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