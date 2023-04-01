Ukraine Update April 1, 2023

◽️ Video confirmation that Wagner has made it into the city center of Bakhmut and raised their black banner.

◽️ ‘They are preparing to invade Belarus' – Lukashenko on NATO troops amassing on their border.

◽️ Today the Orthodox Faith won a small victory at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. The defenders of the Orthodox Church did not give up and the schismatics and Nazis have dispersed for the night.

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkova and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery and units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops supported by artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated more than 260 Ukrainian troops, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, four pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to more than 35 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, 16 motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 74 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 76 areas during the day.

◽️ A fuel depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

💥 In addition, three HIMARS and three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed close to Marinskoye and Zeleny Pod (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry