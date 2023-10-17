Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 14-16, 2023

▪️On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces concentrated a large amount of manpower and equipment along the border perimeter with the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers are preparing for a ground operation, their positions are regularly shelled by militants.

▪️ In addition to shelling, Palestinian groups occasionally launch attacks on Israeli positions.

Several clashes occurred at Sufa and Nirim, where Palestinians managed to injure soldiers and damage equipment with ATGMs.

▪️ On the night from Saturday to Sunday, Israeli aviation again fired a missile at the Aleppo airfield in Syria.

This was preceded by the shelling of Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights from SAR territory.

▪️ The situation along the Israel-Lebanon border escalated sharply on Sunday where fighting with Hezbollah began.

The group's militants attacked several IDF strongholds along the northern border, injuring several fighters and damaging tracking systems.

▪️ Massive shelling of Israel's rear areas and areas close to the gas sector has continued throughout these days.

The Palestinians hit Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Beer Sheva, among other places, and several people were injured.

▪️ Armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces continue unabated in the West Bank.

Over the past week, 60 people were killed in the region and more than a thousand were wounded.

▪️ In the Gaza Strip, the mass flight of civilians from the Israeli bombardment to the south of the enclave continues.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force is carrying out massive strikes in Gaza, the aircraft destroyed several convoys with refugees.