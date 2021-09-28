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Quickly Send The Murderer To The Grave - Proverbs 28:17 (NIV)
17 Anyone tormented by the guilt of murder
will seek refuge in the grave;
let no one hold them back.
Proverbs Club Commentary
There is no defense for murder.
No degree of remorse ameliorates the crime.
Swift execution is demanded.
pc1.tiny.us/u8yn373k
#anyone #tormented #guilt_of_murder #guilt #murder