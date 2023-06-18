Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Marsz Wolności i Zdrowia VII Protest Przeciw Przymusowi Szczepień. 17.06.2023
11 views
channel image
PrisonPlanet.pl
Published a day ago |

Niniejszy materiał jest skrótem z Marszu Wolności i Zdrowia, VII Protestu Przeciw Przymusowi Szczepień zorganizowanego przez organizację StopNop.

Więcej informacji:
https://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/marsz_wolnosci_i_zdrowia,p833170447
https://stopnop.com.pl/protest2023/

Keywords
vaccinationszczepieniastopnopposzczepiennepowiklaniazgony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket