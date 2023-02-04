Fake Doctors On Social Media

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With so many people 'living' on social media platforms these days and turning to mainstream media outlets during their'time-out' from their smartphones and other devices, it only stands to reason that a lot of their 'helpful' information originates from what is turning out to be 'questionable' sources.
The propaganda machine/s has been very successful in manipulating minds and thoughts in one direction, to follow the narrative without question. 'It must be true. So many people would have to know about it!'
Well, it appears that all is not as it seems. It appears that fake doctors have been posting some stuff on social media in an effort to herd the sheeple into the coral, and it's still working fine for the globalists behind this operation.
Do yourself a favour and watch this video from 'Radacted News'.
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Video Source:
'Redacted News' with Natali & Clayton Morris along with Dave
Closing Theme Music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
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This compilation by Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park NSW Australia 2760
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel