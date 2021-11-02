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The Antichrist? Centre Stage COP26
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177 views • November 02, 2021
Prince Charles Calls For Vast Military-Style Campaign and “A War” to Enforce The Great Reset
He was born in 1948, the same year that Israel became a modern nation. He is a prince of the ancient people who came and destroyed the temple in Jerusalem — the Romans. His lineage chart traces to every great world leader including King David; he is referred to as the "son of David." His name can be calculated to the numerical value of 666 by the ancient Hebrew method in both English and Hebrew. His calling card visually presents the composite beast made from the body of a leopard, the feet of a bear, and the mouth of a lion. His power, throne, and great authority have been given to him by a red dragon. He wants to lead the European Union (the ancient Roman Empire) and have dominion over all nations. His name is Prince Charles of Wales. He is the leading candidate to be the prophesied antichrist.
Read the complete commentary here: https://bit.ly/6doublesix
He was born in 1948, the same year that Israel became a modern nation. He is a prince of the ancient people who came and destroyed the temple in Jerusalem — the Romans. His lineage chart traces to every great world leader including King David; he is referred to as the "son of David." His name can be calculated to the numerical value of 666 by the ancient Hebrew method in both English and Hebrew. His calling card visually presents the composite beast made from the body of a leopard, the feet of a bear, and the mouth of a lion. His power, throne, and great authority have been given to him by a red dragon. He wants to lead the European Union (the ancient Roman Empire) and have dominion over all nations. His name is Prince Charles of Wales. He is the leading candidate to be the prophesied antichrist.
Read the complete commentary here: https://bit.ly/6doublesix
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