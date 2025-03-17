Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 17 March 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on two AFU mechanised brigades near Volchansk and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU lost up to 90 troops and 18 motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of one motorised infantry brigade, one mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade near Kopanki, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region) and Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 225 servicemen, eight motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, and three electronic warfare stations.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces took more favourable lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at two mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, and one assault brigade of the AFU near Krymskoye, Aleksandropol, and Verolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 190 troops, two motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

↗️ The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Sribnoye, Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Shevchenko, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 495 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations.

📍 The Vostok Group's units inflicted fire damage on formations of two motorised infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Bogatyr, Federovka, and Otradnoye in Donetsk People's Republic.

▪️ Up to 140 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.

🚩 As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces liberated Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of one coastal defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Tyaginka (Kherson region) and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️Up to 65 troops, five motor vehicles, and one electric warfare station of the enemy have been neutralised.

🛫 Operational-tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces inflicted fire damage on military facilities of airfields, training centre of UAV pilots, as well as clusters of manpower and military equipment of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas.

📶 Air defence systems shot down two U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 177 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised:

▫️ 658 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 47,094 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,303 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,529 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 22,625 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 32,989 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry