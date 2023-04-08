The Prisoner - A Change Of Mind - Episode 12

"A Change of Mind" - Original UK Air Date - 15 December 1967

Number Two stirs the Village to ostracize Number Six, and then takes even more drastic measures to cure Six's "unmutuality".

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

