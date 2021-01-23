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The ONLY Government Is Self-Government
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90 views • January 23, 2021
Real Government Is Self-Governance, Which Is One In Control (Govern) Of Their Own Mind (Mental), Their Own Property; Such Constitutes An Internal Monarchy (Kingdom Of Self; Sovereignty) & External Anarchy (Nature; Freedom), Simple BEING Of Responsibility & Conscience. "My" Government Can Only Be One That You Actively Control, Your Mind Is Your Property. There Is No Such Thing As "The" Government, For Such Requires A Target (People), For Which Those People Have No Actual Allegiance To, Unless It's "Their" Own Government Which Isn't A Foreign (External Monarchy) Government, It Is Simple BEING Of Responsibility & Conscience, It Is Self-Government. Self-Government Is NOT Democracy Or Any Other Form Of Statism, For One Only Has FULL Control Of Their Own Mind Without Statism. Voluntarily Giving Away One's Own Mind (Internal Anarchy Or Negative Knowledge) Is Also Not Self-Government, It Is Unrealistic, Just As It Is To Claim To Have The Right To Rule Over Someone Else; Self-Government Is By Definition, Ruling The Self.
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/governments-do-not-exist/
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Video By Cory Edmund Endrulat
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#selfgovernment #selfgovernance #ownership #soverignty
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/governments-do-not-exist/
-
Learn A Lot Of Terms & Specific Action Steps: www.nita.one/sheets
Open-Minded Learning & Action-Based Chat Server: www.nita.one/chat
BUY ME A COFFEE (Support My Works To Your Freewill, Much Appreciated): https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nita
More Links: https://linktr.ee/natureistheanswer
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
Video By Cory Edmund Endrulat
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
#selfgovernment #selfgovernance #ownership #soverignty
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