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And We Know 4.22.2022 PSYOPBRAINWASHING businesses are plummeting! Lara Logan UNLEASHED! PRAY!
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383 views • April 23, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Lara Logan showed us a real debate looks like…Netflix and Disney stock dropping like hot potatoes, Biden approval numbers drop, Truth Social is growing, the Jab keeps taking lives and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ydru-4.22.22-psyopbrainwashing-businesses-are-plummeting-lara-logan-unleashed-pr.html
Lara Logan showed us a real debate looks like…Netflix and Disney stock dropping like hot potatoes, Biden approval numbers drop, Truth Social is growing, the Jab keeps taking lives and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ydru-4.22.22-psyopbrainwashing-businesses-are-plummeting-lara-logan-unleashed-pr.html
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