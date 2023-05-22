Quo Vadis





In this video we share Pope John XXIII's Prophecy on Pope Francis and Medjugorje.





The book "Prophecies of Pope John XXIII" talks about the coexistence of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI and, in a certain sense, about Medjugorje.





Did Pope John XXIII predict the election of Pope Francis?





In the text of Piero Carpi there is a prophecy that announces the election of Pope Francis.





Piero Carpi's quoted text clearly offers a personal interpretation of the prophecy.





Reading the first part, however, it is not difficult to identify the object of this prediction in the current pontiff: "Then the barefooted saint will come down from the mountain and shake the kingdom before the tomb of the barefooted, blessed by the Blessed Virgin.





Listen to his word.





Saint Mary, daughter and mother of God, lady of the future, call your children from the countryside, to overthrow the two Babylons."





Analyzing these words step by step, it is possible to find similarities with the character of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.





First of all, that "He will come down from the mountain" could refer to the Piedmontese origin of the Holy Father, while "Santo Scalzo" is a clear reference to Saint Francis of Assisi whose name Bergoglio chose.





The philosophy borrowed from the founder of the Franciscan order will be the instrument with which the current pope will "destroy the Two Babylons".





In the continuation of the prophecy, we read: "The earth will destroy concrete and your new Church will be made of earth, O Queen."





And on earth the wheat, because of the hunger of your people, blooms on its new altar.





Here this Holy Father, the Vicar of Christ, tries to re-found the Church on the authentic and original values ​​of Christianity, faith in Jesus, Emmanuel, the Savior.





It testifies and preaches a privileged love for the humble, undermines the concept of power as privilege and honor".





John XXIII: coexistence with Benedict XVI and Medjugorje.





The prophecy also reads about Benedict XVI's decision to abdicate in favor of the new pope: "Your kingdom will be great and short, Father, it will be short, but it will take you far."





After these words comes the mention of the double pontificate: "And there will be another Father, before your burial, who will pray far away for you, for the early Mothers".





The prophecy about Pope Benedict XVI ends with a reference to the Pope's homeland, whose reign will be short and surrounded by that of another Pope: "A time of peace, therefore, and on the high tombstone will be the name Albert".





The name is a clear reference to Germanic lineage as it refers to Albert the Great, a German philosopher and theologian of the Middle Ages.





The coming of Christ and the similarity with the messages of Our Lady in Medjugorje





The final part of the prophecy speaks of the coming of Christ and the terrible general judgment, saying that it will arrive in the year 2033 and that it will be less terrible than expected.





But something special will happen before the second coming of Christ: "Before the last light the shepherds will recognize the sign.





And many Fathers, will have a Mother, and all brothers.





Before the end of time, apostolic collegiality will take place, which is Jesus' command to the disciples.





Peter was and is primus inter pares, the pope is a bishop among bishops".





"Dear children! God has allowed me out of his mercy to be with you, to teach you and guide you towards the path of conversion.





Little children, you are all called to pray from the bottom of your heart for the realization of the plan of salvation for you and through you.





Be aware, children, that life is short and eternal life awaits you on merit.





Therefore, pray, pray, pray that you may be worthy instruments in God's hands. Thank you for answering my call. "





It is difficult not to find in this passage a similarity with what is happening in Medjugorjen (here is Our Lady's last message from May 25, 2019), isn't that a sign that Pope John was referring to?





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv8v0YpIkz8





