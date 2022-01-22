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The Psalms Are A Comfort During Very Difficult Times
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Psalms 91:1
“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”
King James Version
“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”
King James Version
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