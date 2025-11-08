© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OTW RADIO ANNIVERSARY & TED MAHR’S BIRTHDAY
Hello Friends! On this show, I celebrate OTW’s 12th radio anniversary, and Ted’s birthday. To celebrate, I am giving away five free readings. To get a free reading, please email me at: [email protected] Presidents John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Dr. Masaru Emoto join Ted in praying for world peace. I hope you can all join me in this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com