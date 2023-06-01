Kurt Hackbarth: México & AMLO in the Shadow of American Empire

Kurt Hackbarth provides a broad overview of México and AMLO in the shadow of American Empire. It's an interesting phenomenon that AMLO attracts support from the left, right, and center. AMLO has been focused on retaining Mexican sovereignty (e.g. energy). The US-backed Calderón won a fraudulent election in 2006 and began militarizing the country. The cartels collaborate with both the Mexican and U.S. governments. There is a complicated dynamic between AMLO and the Mexican military. He discusses AMLO's push for Latin American integration and calls by Washington to invade México. Multipolarity is the coming reality.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/KurtHackbarth
Editorial Matanga https://www.editorialmatanga.com
About Kurt Hackbarth
Kurt Hackbarth is a writer, playwright, freelance journalist, and the cofounder of the independent media project “MexElects.” He is currently coauthoring a book on the 2018 Mexican election.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.