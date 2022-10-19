ABC News EMMY AWARD Winner killed by VAXX (probable)

Lewanda Carol Sullivan Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lewanda Carol Sullivan of Houston, Texas, born in Baytown, Texas, who passed away on October 12, 2022, at the age of 50, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 16th 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Lovelady Antioch Cemetery (4416 FM 230, Lovelady, TX 75851). During holidays, she and Mike volunteered in collecting food donations, sponsoring families also involved in Habitat for Humanity.
Suggested donation : Habitat for Humanity
https://www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/tx/houston/lewanda-carol-sullivan-15364771
