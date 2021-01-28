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7/7 RIPPLE EFFECT: ISRAELI / MO$$AD CONNECTION - JULY 2005 LONDON TERROR ATTACKS [REMASTERED] 16:9
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52 views • January 28, 2021
(This is an Excellent Documentary So I Upped it to '30FPS' and Converted It to 16:9 Aspect Ratio for a Better Visual Experience)
If You Ignore the Mainstream Media Lies About the 7/7 London Bombings, Which Took Place in Summer 2005, and Simply Look at the Evidence.. It Is as Blatant as the Nose on Your Face That These Attacks Were Carried Out by Intelligence Agencies and Not by Islamic Terrorists Born in Leeds. There Are More Smoking Guns Than You Can Shake a Banana at.
If You Ignore the Mainstream Media Lies About the 7/7 London Bombings, Which Took Place in Summer 2005, and Simply Look at the Evidence.. It Is as Blatant as the Nose on Your Face That These Attacks Were Carried Out by Intelligence Agencies and Not by Islamic Terrorists Born in Leeds. There Are More Smoking Guns Than You Can Shake a Banana at.
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