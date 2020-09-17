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Deborah Tavares In California Speaks About The Fires In Her Area, 5G, Water Shortages & More {Mirror}
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35 views • September 17, 2020
Visit Deborah Tavares at: stopthecrime.net
Deborah talks with Jana Bennun about what is happening with the "forest fires" in California. She's dug up some new information on how these fires are being created.
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Deborah talks with Jana Bennun about what is happening with the "forest fires" in California. She's dug up some new information on how these fires are being created.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
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