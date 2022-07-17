Kitkat Cake that melts in your mouth! Simple and very tasty!

Today we show you a quick and delicious kitkat cake recipe! Anyone can bake this cake! With this recipe you can quickly bake a delicious cake that everyone will love! So watch the video till the end to learn how to make this dessert! Ingredients: Waffles 10 pcs 600 g milk chocolate 380 g boiled condensed milk 100 grams of condensed milk 50g peanut butter 30 grams of butter Friends, if you liked the video, you can help the channel: share this video with your friends on social networks. Network + recipe is saved on your page! Rate the video! This is nice and important for the development of the channel! WRITE A COMMENT or at least a smiley. It's not difficult for you, but I will be very happy! Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaV9... Already following? ▶ Turn on the bell to be notified of new videos! #Healthy_and_fast #recipe