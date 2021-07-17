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16 YEAR OLD FOOTBALL PLAYER HAS VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACK, DIES AT HOME
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260 views • July 17, 2021
Castaic, California: A 16 year old boy was killed by the vaxxxing poison on Tuesday July 13th, 2021. Nathan Esparza was an athlete. A football player. His father loved to watch him play and would always talk about him. The young man had a massive vaxxx induced heart attack at his home at around 5pm according to the LA county fire department. One of his relatives described him, as a "sweet, caring, goofy young soul that left us too soon."
Source: bootcamp
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