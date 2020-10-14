Meltdown! Pelosi Goes Rabid On Wolf Blitzer!

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Yesterday's appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wolf Blitzer's CNN news program was one of the most astonishing moments in television news history. What led Pelosi to go completely off the rails at Wolf, accusing him of being a shill for the Republican Party and of not caring about people in need? What's going on here? Also today, Dr. Scott Atlas has stinging words for lockdowners, Houston's mayor again moves the goalposts as the infection rate drops, Bill Gates warns that we cannot be normal again until a "super-vaccine" arrives, and an update on Michigan.
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