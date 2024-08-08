DUSK TAKE-OFF AT J F K !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
J F K Airport in New York is one of the world's busiest airports with planes arriving and taking off both day and night.
Here an airliner departs to the West as the sun has already set. The climb-out takes us over the estuary, the many bridges, and the islands that stand out in the gathering dusk!
Please enjoy the experience, recorded for posterity on video!