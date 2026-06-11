US President Trump is controlled by the Vatican & the Jews (see link in description box)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/zSp9q0ki53Bw/



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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 8, 2026.





Catherine Austin Fitts speaks about US President Trump being compromised at the hands of bankers, including Jewish bankers in the US.





But also, Trump like all world leaders, are subservient to the Vatican beast’s pope since the pope is the ruler of the world.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





Yet, the dragon, who is satan, in Revelation 12:9, gives his power, seat and great authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2.





The beast or nation or kingdom is the Vatican, headed by the pope, which is described as the first beast that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18, which includes Revelation 13:2.





Under the papacy of pope Liberius, the 7th day Sabbath commandment was transferred to SUNday at the Vatican’s council of Laodicea, according to canon 29, in 364: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





Kennedy was assassinated by his driver, William Greer: https://old.bitchute.com/video/J7XrSGZnVD9e/





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Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington