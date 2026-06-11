BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US President Trump is controlled by the Vatican & the Jews (see link in description box)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
705 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • Today

https://old.bitchute.com/video/zSp9q0ki53Bw/


FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 8, 2026.


Catherine Austin Fitts speaks about US President Trump being compromised at the hands of bankers, including Jewish bankers in the US.


But also, Trump like all world leaders, are subservient to the Vatican beast’s pope since the pope is the ruler of the world.


Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.


Yet, the dragon, who is satan, in Revelation 12:9, gives his power, seat and great authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2.


The beast or nation or kingdom is the Vatican, headed by the pope, which is described as the first beast that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18, which includes Revelation 13:2.


Under the papacy of pope Liberius, the 7th day Sabbath commandment was transferred to SUNday at the Vatican’s council of Laodicea, according to canon 29, in 364: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm


Kennedy was assassinated by his driver, William Greer: https://old.bitchute.com/video/J7XrSGZnVD9e/


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected].


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
trumpfathergodholy spiritjewsyeshuavaticanson of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vortex Countdown: A review of the coming collapse you won&#8217;t see on CNN

The Vortex Countdown: A review of the coming collapse you won’t see on CNN

Belle Carter
U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

Garrison Vance
China Approves First Commercial Brain-Computer Chip; Neuralink Still Awaiting FDA Clearance

China Approves First Commercial Brain-Computer Chip; Neuralink Still Awaiting FDA Clearance

Douglas Harrington
Canada opens door for vaccine-injured citizens to testify as global accountability debate grows

Canada opens door for vaccine-injured citizens to testify as global accountability debate grows

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Iran’s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Zoey Sky
PepsiCo and Gatik Unleash Driverless Fleet: The Globalist Plan to Replace Truckers with AI-Powered Machines

PepsiCo and Gatik Unleash Driverless Fleet: The Globalist Plan to Replace Truckers with AI-Powered Machines

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy