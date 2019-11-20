© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOD'S AWESOME CREATION: CONSIDER THE SLOTH: IN MICHIGAN???????
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • November 20, 2019
This video is from an on going series I have done but this one tells of something very strange. The sloth is a creature of warmer climes, but I had a personal sighting in Greenbush, Michigan back in the 1990s. Towards the end of the video I tell about that. Any way, God's creation is nothing less than awesome and beautiful and very diverse! I hope you will enjoy this video and I hope to be able to bring you more from this series.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.