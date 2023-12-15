⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9–15 December 2023)

▫️ In the period from 9 to 15 Dec 2023, the AFs of the RU FED carried out 40 group strikes by precision weapons & UAVs at the AFU military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, artillery ammunition, weaponry, and hardware.

In addition, temporary deployment areas of AFU units, Azov nationalists formations, as well as Foreign Legion units, have been struck. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and repelled 27 AFU attacks. Aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 113th Territorial Defence Brigade, 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade, 14th, 21st, 41st, 43rd, 60th, and 115th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Yagodnoye, Petropavlovka and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses over the wk amounted to up to 425 UKR troops, f5 tanks, including 1 Leopard tank, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles & 3 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOFs supported by aviation & artillery repelled 11 attacks launched by AFU assault detachments. In addition, manpower clusters of the AFU 24th, 63rd, 67th mechd brigs, as well as 1st, 5th, and 31st UKR natl guard brigs were struck near Kirovsk, Torskoye, Yampol, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

AFU losses over the wk amounted to up to 1,100 UKR troops, 4 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles & 2 field artillery guns.

▫️ Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation & artillery improved the situation along the front line and repelled 49 AFU attacks. In addition, AFU manpower and hardware was struck near Artyomovskoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka & Georgiyevka (DPR).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,580 UKR troops killed & wounded, 2 tanks, 16 armoured fight vehics, 13 motor vehics & 31 field artill guns.

▫️ South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs repelled 2 enemy attacks. Aviation & artillery inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade, 72nd Mechd Brig, & 128th Territorial DEF Brig near Novomikhailovka, Ugledar, Makarovka (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 UKR troops, three armoured fight vehics, 14 motor vehics & 11 field artill guns.

▫️ Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU GOFs engaged in active def ops & repelled eight enemy attacks near Rabotino & W of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg). In addition, manpower & hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brig, 33rd, 65th, 117, and 118th mechd brigs were struck near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, & Novoadreyevka (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 335 UKR troops killed & wounded, 19 motor vehics & 3 field artill guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, all AFU attempts to land sabotage & recon groups on the islands & the left bank of Dnepr were thwarted. Aviation & artill delivered strikes at units of the AFU 35, 36, 37th marines brig, as well as 124th Territorial Def Brig near Kherson, Berislav & Tyaginka (Kherson region).As a result of pre-emptive actions by Russian troops, the AFU lost up to 290 UKR troops, 18 motor vehics, 17 boats & 9 field artill guns.

▫️ Air def units intercepted 1 UKR Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near Tyaginka (Kherson region). 1 Tochka-U tactical missile, 2 S-200 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 17 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 119 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted during the week. During the week, 82 Ukrainian servicemen were captured and voluntarily surrendered, 25 of them in the past 24 hours alone.

▫️ In total, 550 airplanes and 258 helicopters, 9,696 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,078 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,338 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,336 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.