Displaced people of Congo town forced to celebrate Christmas in appalling humanitarian conditions

RT
Dec 27, 2022
People displaced by a conflict between the Congolese army and the M23 group in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo spent Christmas in Rukoko's refugee camp. However, only some of the refugees found the strength to celebrate while going through the worst time of their lives.
