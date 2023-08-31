Create New Account
WE WILL NOT COMPLY [LANGUAGE WARNING]
Rick Langley
REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE:Language warning>I’m hearing this exact sentiment from everyone I know. White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, it doesn’t matter the identity, people will NOT allow the government to force vax, mask, and lockdown again! 

