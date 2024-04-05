Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exploring No-Till Farming: A Journey in Intensive Cropping.
channel image
Surviving Hard Times
27 Subscribers
36 views
Published 16 hours ago

🌱 Embrace the beauty of cover crops and intensive cropping, inspired by the wisdom of Charles Dowding, author of "No Dig: Nurture Your Soil to Grow Better Veg with Less Effort"!

https://bit.ly/4cLTvKU

 🌿 As Charles delves into the world of no-till farming, scaling up from gardening to cultivating field crops like wheat, barley, maize, corn, and potatoes, the intricate dance between land and hands becomes apparent.

 🚜 From managing large areas with machines to nurturing just one-third of an acre, every inch holds potential.

 💡 Double cropping most beds means planting in early spring, ensuring a bountiful harvest.

🥕 Join Charles on this journey of sustainable agriculture and vibrant veggies!

Keywords
notillfarmingintensivecroppingsustainableagriculturecovercrops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket