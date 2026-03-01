BREAKING: IRAN WAR ESCALATES! - Europe Joins As US & Israel Say It Is Just The Beginning!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the kicking off of the War In Iran as Iran strikes many middle eastern countries in retaliation following the attack and killing of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday.





In response to the attack, Iran has struck Dubai, Bahrain, Jordan and Tel Aviv among several other targets, focused on hitting US and Israeli bases.





The Strait of Hormuz has also been closed, crippling international trade as oil tankers have been bombed. Rumors of the USS Abraham Lincoln being hit by 4 missiles went viral after claim by Iran, though the US military denies this.





President Trump says this will likely last about 4 weeks and it's just the beginning. Interestingly, we heard the same thing with the Iraq War.





Iran is being blamed for arming and funding cartels in Latin America right now which has been debunked time and time again.





Atatollah Khamenei has been temporarily replaced by top Shia cleric Alireza Arafi who is known for being far harsher with rhetoric regarding the United States and Israel.





Millions have hit the streets of Tehran demanding justice for Khamenei.





France, Germany and the UK are all joining the battle against Iran as Russia and China demand an end and call out the United States and Israel for their preemptive and unprovoked attack.





The IRGC plans to continue attacks on US assets "like never seen before in history" following their strikes. Of course this was all planned long ago via the 7 Country Plan Generaly Wesley Clark laid out in the 90s.





This is yet another proxy coup meant to cause instability world wide and force people under the new order of technocracy, surveillance and rations.





The claims about the Iran protests have been exposed as an operation by Israel which indeed Israel and the United States government boast about themselves.





It should also be mentioned that Israel directly struck a girl's school with children ages 7 to 12. 153 were declared dead. They claim to have the most accurate missiles in the world. So either they don't or they purposely targeted children. By their own logic after October 7th, Iran has the right to fight back at any extremity.





We recently interviewed Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire regarding Iran which we urged everyone to watch as he had just returned from Iran when he spoke with us in Puerto Vallarta last week.





If we don't learn from history at all, we are most certainly bound for World War 3. More today than perhaps ever before.





